(TMX) – A Missouri woman in hospice care recently got to visit Dollywood in Tennessee to meet her idol, Dolly Parton.

Jackie Carroll is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, and is currently in the care of CoxHealth at Home, “and her world revolves around Dolly Parton,” CoxHealth said in a statement.

“Jackie can sing every word to ‘9 to 5’ and ‘Coat of Many Colors,’ and Dolly’s music brings her joy and comfort every day,” CoxHealth said. Last month, Carroll’s medical team posted on Facebook about Jackie’s love for Dolly Parton, and “word spread quickly and reached the queen of country music herself.”

Parton invited Carroll and her medical team to visit Dollywood. She made the trip of a lifetime with the help of Parton’s team, CoxHealth Foundation and the Arc of the Ozarks, which supports people with disabilities in Missouri. Carroll got to meet and speak with Parton, and received a few gifts.

“Jackie has loved Dolly since she was a little girl,” her family said in a statement. “Her bedroom is Dolly themed, she has pretend phone conversations with Dolly and she proudly sings Dolly’s songs. This was an experience of a lifetime for Jackie! Thank you to all who made this possible.”