The iHeartRadio Music Awards gave love to the most popular artists from the past year, and for their 10th anniversary show, all the stops had to be pulled out.

They honored icons and filled the stage with star-studded performances, and yes, if you think Doja Cat was 90% of what you heard this year, you were right.

Pink opened the iHeartRadio Music Awards and Lenny Kravitz handled the hosting.

The night was all to honor the most-played artists of the year on iHeartRadio.

Doja Cat, was the Most Played of the Year! surprise?

Harry Styles won Artist of the Year.

Pink accepted her Icon Award.

Taylor Swift: “The hundreds or thousands of dumb ideas that I’ve had are what led me to my good ideas. You have to give yourself permission to fail.”

Truth from Innovator Award-winner Taylor Swift.

