MIAMI (WSVN) - Music producer and South Florida native DJ Khaled was honored as a hometown hero.

He was recognized Wednesday morning during the Miami-Dade School board meeting and was given an award honoring his philanthropy and community engagement.

“Miami’s part of my legacy and my life, and it’s all about the kids,” said the producer. “I was once a kid in Miami, I grew up in Miami. I’d do anything for the kids in Miami and in the world.”

Khaled’s efforts included building a foundation, supporting people during the COVID-19 pandemic and being a national spokesperson for the non-profit organization Get Schooled. He also received a certificate for the We The Best Foundation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.