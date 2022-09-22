DJ Cardi has a new way to party. The spin meister is changing the DJ game by infusing his sound with a live band and a singer. He says it’s a vibe you can’t get anywhere else.

DJ Cardi: “I’ve done countless events for celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Kendall Jenner, a lot of basketball players from the Miami Heat.”

When he’s not busy entertaining celebrities, DJ Cardi is thinking up new ways to up his game.

So this Friday he’s bringing a soulful music DJ experience to the SLS Brickell Miami.

DJ Cardi: “Shway Live is a concept I created during the 2020 lockdown. I used to DJ on my balcony for all my friends on Instagram, and I started collaborating with musicians via Zoom parties, and everybody just loved it, and I couldn’t wait to bring this concept to life once we opened back up.”

Partygoers can get their dance on, as singers Palmer Reed and Lady Laurana perform with a band while DJ Cardi mixes the beats.

Lady Laurana: “This has been the most amazing experience that I’ve had. I’ve never really seen a DJ and live music played together, so it just creates a different type of vibe.”

Palmer Reed: “I’m just excited. SLS is a beautiful place to just catch the vibes from, so I’m just happy to be here.”

Thanks to that vibe, Cardi says, he always looks forward to playing at the monthly live series.

DJ Cardi: “My favorite thing is seeing the reaction of the crowd, so when you add live music, live instruments to it, it just takes it to a whole ‘nother level.”

The party starts at 9 p.m. inside the lounge at the SLS Brickell Miami.

