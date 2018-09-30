MIAMI (WSVN) - With the arrival of fall comes the annual decision-making process to figure out what to wear for Halloween. The manager of a beloved costume shop in Miami’s Little Havana’s neighborhood has a few suggestions about what’s hot this year.

La Casa de los Trucos, located along Southwest Eighth Street, aims to fulfill revelers’ spookiest, creepiest and most ghoulish requests this season.

“Pop culture drives a lot of what people want to dress up as every year,” said manager Jorge Torres.

From Black Panther to Moana, Deadpool and even Bob Ross, it’s easy for costume suppliers to predict what’s hot and what’s not.

“If a blockbuster movie has comes out, huge popularity, people want to dress up like that,” said Torres.

When asked to name the movie characters that will become the most popular costumes, Torres doesn’t hesitate.

“The most popular costume this year is going to be ‘The Incredibles,'” he said, “because that’s the big movie that came out this summer, and there’s costumes for every member of the family.”

Other costumes making a comeback make for a walk down memory lane for older trick-or-treaters.

“A lot of people are still hung on nostalgia, so you have costumes from the past, like the ’80s, for example, that are making a huge comeback,” said Torres.

Of course, the President Donald Trump mask remains in high demand.

“You have people either trying to get away from politics and trying to do something fun, or people trying to embrace it and dressing up like political figures,” said Torres.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend up to $9 billion on Halloween costumes this year alone.

