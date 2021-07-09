LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - Disney Parks are set to celebrate haunted happenings once again.

The company announced Friday that after-hours Halloween events will be heading back to Disney World and Disneyland this fall.

At the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Disney After Hours Boo Bash will kick off Aug. 10, while Oogie Boogie Bash will be held at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure beginning Sept. 10.

Halloween Time activities are also set to return to the California theme parks.

Disney World cancelled its Halloween plans in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns. Events at the Orlando park include trick-or-treating and themed parades.

Guests must purchase separate tickets for after-hours Halloween events.

