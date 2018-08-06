Dine with stunning views at these 3 SoFlo restaurants

The food in South Florida is excellent, the views all over town – superb. But there are few places to grab a bite that combine an amazing view with great food. And of course, Deco went to check them out.

At the Rusty Pelican on Virginia Key, it’s all about location, location, location.

Jim Pastor, chef: “Rusty Pelican is a waterfront, seafood dining restaurant. Iconic in Miami.”

And here, you can overlook the beautiful Miami skyline.

Jim Pastor: “You see the city developing every day, so it’s an amazing view.”

Jesus Gonzalez, customer: “It’s one of the most exciting and relaxing places to eat and drink and spend time with family.”

From the boaters to the beaches to the buildings, you can take it all in.

Jim Pastor: “We are on our own island. For us, the experience coming here is to have a getaway and a mini-vacation, and you can drive 10 minutes to get home.”

Sugar at EAST Miami in Brickell is serving up Asian style tapas with a side of South Florida’s best sites.

Christy Stanton, manager: “The view here is spectacular at every moment. There is no bad time for this view.”

It’s like a urban jungle. The lush greenery is surrounded by sites like Marlins Park and the water.

Christy Stanton: “The view is unique. We have a lot of the city and the buildings that are coming up. And we have a lot of the bay, so you get Brickell Key, you get a little bit of everything.”

There’s not a bad seat at this rooftop spot to mix and mingle.

Raquel Llop, patron: “I think it’s super Miami. I love that you can have the greenery on one side and the ocean on the other.”

The Kimpton EPIC Hotel in Downtown Miami popped up with a fun way for everyone to enjoy their view — and some new food items.

Amy Currens, beverage director: “The EPIC pop-up is a Mediterranean-themed restaurant that we opened up on our pool deck, so rooftop on the 16th floor of the EPIC Hotel.”

It’s as pretty as a picture.

Amy Currens: “The idea was to have an al fresco dining experience to also take in the view of the river and the beautiful Brickell and Downtown area.”

The restaurant is open Thursdays through Saturdays for dinner.

Francesca Muro, customer: “I think the new EPIC pop-up restaurant is really the place to be on the weekend. It makes you feel like you are really in the Miami scene.”

This Mediterranean restaurant is on the same floor as the pool … but don’t come in a bikini.

Amy Currens: “The way that we have it walled in, it’s about taking out the view over the edge and out across the water.”

We think food tastes better when you have something pretty to look at. Good thing: There are lots of great views in SoFlo.

FOR MORE INFO:

Rusty Pelican

3201 Rickenbacker Causeway

Key Biscayne, FL 33149

(305) 361-3818

https://www.therustypelican.com/

Sugar at EAST Miami

788 Brickell Plaza

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 712-7000

http://www.sugar-miami.com/

Kimpton EPIC Hotel

270 Biscayne Blvd Way

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 424-5226

http://www.epichotel.com/

