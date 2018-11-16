Derek Jeter celebrates Ocean Drive Magazine cover

They call Derek Jeter “Mr. November” because of his heroics in baseball’s post-season. He lived up to the title again last night as the center of attention at a big bash in his honor.

Jeter is this month’s cover guy on Ocean Drive Magazine.

A party went down at Bar Bevy in Miami last night and Deco was there to talk with the guest of honor.

Derek Jeter: “It was fun, I mean everyone knows how iconic the magazine Ocean Drive is and when they asked me to do the cover, it was a no-brainer.”

The Miami Marlins’ CEO is looking in the photo spread sporting a few different looks. He may be stylin’ big time, but don’t call him a fashionista.

Derek Jeter: “Puts a lot of pressure on me, but I don’t look at myself as a fashion icon.”

He’s not joking.

When Jeter’s not in the public eye, someone else picks out his outfits.

Derek Jeter: “I just let my wife dress me.”

That’s probably a good idea.

Jeter’s wife, model Hannah Davis, was on-hand to help her hubby celebrate the big night, and she’s gonna be hearing about the cover shoot for a while.

Derek Jeter: “This is one of those things where I can brag. My wife’s been on the cover so now I can tell here she’s not the only one in the family.”

Davis offered up no expert to help her husband for the big photoshoot.

Derek Jeter: “She sort of leaves me alone. I’m sure she’ll critique it, she critiques them afterwards and I wish she would have given me some pointers before.”

Before heading into the club to party the night away, Jeter told us what he learned from the Ocean Drive cover shoot.

Derek Jeter: “I’m still trying to find a good side.”

Ocean Drive’s November issue is on stands now.

