Demi Lovato performs duet with Luis Fonzi at Miami concert

MIAMI (WSVN) - Demi Lovato surprised fans in Miami with a duet, Saturday night.

The star brought singing sensation Luis Fonzi on stage during her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour show at American Airlines Arena.

The two performed their hit “Échame la Culpa” together for the first time.

DJ Khaled also got some help from a famous friend. He was joined onstage by J Balvin, who performed his hits “Mi Gente” and “X.”

