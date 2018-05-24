Deco’s Chris Van Vliet visits David Cassidy’s former Fort Lauderdale mansion

Welcome to Casa De Mayan, better known as David Cassidy’s former Fort Lauderdale mansion. The teen heartthrob lived here from 2003 until 2015, when it sold at auction.

Thomas White, owner of Casa De Mayan: “We thought wow, David Cassidy’s home, how cool is that? We remember ‘The Partridge Family’ and grew up watching him.”

The 7,000-square-foot waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale has six bedrooms, six and a half baths and now serves as a luxury vacation rental that sleeps 12.

Thomas White: “Three night minimum, $1,389 a night is our offseason rate.”

Not only do you get to live like David lived, but plenty of his personal items are still here.

Chris Van Vliet: “I’m guessing this ‘C’ doesn’t stand for Chris, it stands for Cassidy.”

The house is beautifully decorated including some personal, homemade additions like this, from his then 11-year-old son, Beau.

Chris Van Vliet: “Look at that, ‘Living by the sea.'”

Thomas White: “This was David’s master suite.”

The master bath is almost as big as the bedroom itself.

Thomas White: “David actually designed this whole area when he redid the house.”

There’s a hot tub, a pool, and an outdoor dining area complete with a grill. What more could you ask for? Well, I guess it’d be nice if there was a dock with direct ocean access…

Chris Van Vliet: “Let’s just take it in. Is it OK if we never want to leave?”

Thomas White: “Yeah.”

Chris Van Vliet: “He’s like yeah, but leave soon. Like now.”

