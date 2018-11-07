Deco talks with ‘Creed II’ star Michael B. Jordan about cheat meals, career

He floats like a butterfly, stings like a “B.” As in Michael B. Jordan. The “Creed II” star was in SoFlo Wednesday, and he went 12 rounds with entertainment reporting welter-weight champ, Chris Van Vliet.

The “Rocky” saga continues with Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan returning for “Creed II.” M.B.J., as I like to call him, was in Miami this morning and took some time to chat with us.

Sylvester Stallone (as Rocky Balboa): “You got everything to lose. This guy’s got nothing to lose.”

Michael B. Jordan (as Adonis Creed): “I ain’t got a choice.”

Sylvester Stallone (as Rocky Balboa): “That’s the same thing your father said, and he died right here in my hands.”

Michael B. Jordan is back as Adonis Creed and he’s never faced an opponent like this before. The son of Ivan Drago, who famously killed his father, Apollo Creed, 33 years ago in ‘Rocky IV’ is challenging him to a fight.

Michael B. Jordan (as Adonis Creed): “I want to rewrite history.”

Phylicia Rashad (as Mary Anne Creed): “Don’t pretend this is about your father.”

We met up with Michael at the Soho House on Miami Beach this morning and got right to the good stuff.

Chris Van Vliet: “I know that your diet is obviously very dialed in, but what are your top three cheat meals?”

Michael B. Jordan: “Cheat meals? When I’m in Philly, cheesesteaks for sure.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Sure.”

Michael B. Jordan: “Cheeseburgers. I’m a sandwich guy. I just love burgers and fries. There’s something about it that’s so good. And I’m a cheesecake guy. A lot of cheese.”

Chris Van Vliet: “That’s a lot of cheese.”

It’s been a big year for Michael. He started the year with “Black Panther,” which broke all kinds of records, and now he has “Creed II” — so that got me thinking.

Chris Van Vliet: “We obviously know that Adonis Creed can fight, but we know that Killmonger can fight too, so if we were to put Adonis Creed and Killmonger together in a fight, who wins?”

Michael B. Jordan: “Oh man. I’m gonna have to say Killmonger only because he’s like trained in every style possible.”

Speaking of fighting, the man who stars as Viktor Drago is Florian Munteanu, a 6-foot-4 pro boxer from Romania who showed me how to throw a knockout punch.

Florian Munteanu: “Going up like that, then going with the left hook. Always go for the cheek bone.”

Michael B. Jordan (as Adonis Creed): “Round after round, you learn more about yourself.”

Chris Van Vliet: “As you’re going round after round with each role that you’re doing in your career, what are you learning about yourself?”

Michael B. Jordan: “Ohh. Patience, you have to take chances and risks in order for a great reward.”

“Creed II” is in theaters on Nov. 21, the day before Thanksgiving.

Very appropriate since Adonis Creed is going to knock the stuffing out of Viktor Drago.

That’s a stuffing joke.

