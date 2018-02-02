Just about every TV in America will be tuned into one broadcast this Sunday. We know you’re thinking it’s the Deco Drive weekend edition, but we’re talking about the Super Bowl. We’ll let Steve “Shappie” Shapiro cover the highlights, while we give you a sneak peek of some of the best commercials airing during the big game.

Alexa: “It’s 60 degrees, with a chance of *cough cough*…”

User: “Alexa?”

Oh, no! The comforting voice of Alexa is under the weather in Amazon’s Super Bowl 52 commercial. And her replacements aren’t exactly cutting it.

Gordon Ramsay: “You’re 32 years of age, and you don’t know how to make a grilled cheese sandwich?! Its name is the recipe, you BLEEP!”

User: “Alexa, how far is Mars?”

Cardi B: “Well, how am I supposed to know?! I’ve never been to Mars! This guy wants to go to Mars, haha! For what?!”

Coke and Pepsi have competing spots.

One preaches diversity…

Coke drinker 1: “There’s a Coke for he.”

Coke drinker 2: “And she.”

Coke drinker 3: “And her.”

Coke drinker 4: “And me.”

While the other, narrated by Jimmy Fallon, takes a look at Pepsi’s pop culture footprint.

Jimmy Fallon: “This is the Pepsi that Britney once popped!”

Medieval warrior 1: “We’re saved!”

Medieval knight 1: “Yes!”

Medieval warrior 2: “Dilly dilly!”

Dilly dilly! Bud Light is going full “Game of Thrones” again, when the Bud Knight comes to save the day — kind of.

Medieval warrior 3: “Aren’t you gonna fight with us?”

Bud Knight: “Oh, uh, a buddy of mine is having this 30th birthday thing.”

Medieval warrior 3: “Oh, yeah. That’s understandable.”

Speaking of “Game of Thrones,” Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman battle on behalf of Doritos Blaze and Mountain Dew Ice.

And it’s a safe bet we’ll see plenty of car ads.

Lexus has “Black Panther’s” Chadwick Boseman doing his thing, and Steven Tyler takes the 2018 Kia Stinger for a spin that’s so epic, he turns back the clock decades!

Meanwhile, while on his motorcycle…

Keanu Reeves: “Why am I in the desert talking to myself?”

Keanu Reeves’ face on the sky: “Don’t ask me.”

Keanu Reeves: “OK.”

Keanu Reeves is getting some advice from himself in this trippy ad for website builder Squarespace.

And Bill Hader’s mind is blown at the concept of stacking different flavors of Pringles on top of one another.

Bill Hader: “Wow!”

Michael J. Sielaff: “Wow!”

Bill Hader: “Wow!”

Sky Elobar: “Wow!”

Bill Hader: “Wowowow!”

Michael J. Sielaff: “Wow!”

Bill Hader: “Wow!”

Sky Elobar: “Wow!”

Kevin Garbee: “Wow, you can stack different flavors?!”

Bill Hader: “Nobody asked you, Kevin!

Classic Kevin.

M&M’s first dropped a commercial for a commercial, showing Danny DeVito delightfully bathing in chocolate.

It could never have prepared us for the real ad…

Red M&M: “Sometimes I wish I were human.”

Danny DeVito: “Look at me! I’m human! Do you wanna eat me?

Passer-by 1: “No.

Danny DeVito: “Do you wanna eat me?”

Passer-by 2: “No, thanks.”

Danny DeVito: “No?”

