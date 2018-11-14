Deco sets sail with Symphony of the Seas dubbed the largest cruise ship ever

If it seems like we’re making a big deal about a new cruise ship — it’s because this ship is a big deal. In fact, Symphony of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world. And as anchors, Shireen and Lynn know ships.

Your ship has come in, especially if you cruise on Symphony of the Seas.

Jim Berra, chief marketing officer: “For families of all shapes and sizes and ages, Symphony of the Seas is just a spectacular way to have the best week of your year. It will be doing a rotation of Eastern and Western Caribbean calling out places like Jamaica, certainly the Bahamas, we’ll also go down into St. Maarten and St. Thomas as well as Cozumel.”

The world’s largest ship from Royal Caribbean International just hit PortMiami, and when it comes to sailing, they are raising the bar.

Jim Berra: “We’ve packed it with thrills and entertainment and activities from the 10-story tall Ultimate Abyss, the Perfect Storm water slide. We’ve added new things to our Boardwalk area, which is an incredible family area. Playmakers sport bar and arcade, Sugar Beach which is a massive ice cream shop on steroids.”

Things get even sweeter in the family suite.

Jim Berra: “One of the things that was so much fun to work on was the Ultimate Family Suite, where we really got to go over the top.”

They really did.

The two-story unit boasts an indoor slide, a huge gaming center, a theater and a great view.

Jim Berra: “The best part of the Ultimate Royal Suite is it comes with a Royal Genie, and he or she are at your beck and call to make sure everything goes exactly the way you want it to.”

Royal treats you like royalty, ’cause it’s in their name.

It’s also the number one reason actress Alexa PenaVega along with her hubby Carlos and son Ocean agreed to be the god-family of the ship.

Carlos PenaVega: “The fact that it’s the whole family and it’s our first child. And he’s with us too, it’s just…”

Alexa PenaVega: “Royal has been part of our lives in so many ways, so the fact that this is happening, we really feel a part of the family now.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Symphony of the Seas

https://www.royalcaribbean.com/cruise-ships/symphony-of-the-seas

