Deco sent Chris Van Vliet to check out Victoria’s Secret’s new Illusions bra

When Shireen and Lynn want to get the latest on bra technology we have two main sources: Victoria’s Secret models and Chris Van Vliet. He’s here with the latest underwear innovations.

Tough day at work for me. Had to hang out at a Victoria’s Secret store with Victoria’s Secret Angels and listen to them talk about bras. Shireen, Lynn — this is exactly the type of journalism that I was put on this earth to do.

Victoria’s Secret Angels Jasmine Tookes and Lais Ribeiro hung out at the Victoria’s Secret store in Aventura Mall to show off the new Sexy Illusions bra.

Chris Van Vliet: “I feel like it takes a lot of confidence for a man to be in Victoria’s Secret, and on top of that, to be talking about bras today. What do you think?”

Lais Ribeiro: “Good for you. Are you confident enough for that?”

Chris Van Vliet: “I don’t know. We’ll find out at the end of this interview.”

So if this is a sexy illusion, what’s so magical about it?

Lais Ribeiro: “I wouldn’t wear anything, so I could show people.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I don’t think we can do that here in the mall, though.”

Lais Ribeiro: “I don’t think so.”

OK, so maybe instead of show and tell, we’ll go do the telling part.

Jasmine Tookes: “I normally pull my bra up every two seconds, but this one I’m wearing right now, I’ve not touched it once, and that is not an illusion! There’s also raw cut edges, so when you’re wearing a tight dress or your summer dresses, you don’t see it at all, which is really nice.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I am going to take your word for all of those things that you have just said.”

Lais Ribeiro: “You’re going to be very successful in dating. Trust us.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Just keep saying yes?”

Both: “Yes.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Yes, honey, whatever you say.”

Both Lais and Jasmine have worn the famous Fantasy Bra at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but they say the Sexy Illusions bra might actually be better — mostly because it’s much more practical.

Jasmine Tookes: “You know what? The Fantasy Bra is really heavy, and this is really light, so you don’t feel like you’re wearing anything. It’s just missing a couple of diamonds.”

Then the ladies had a surprise for me.

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, my goodness, that is so me.”

Jasmine Tookes: “It’s just your size, right?”

Lais Ribeiro: “You look great.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Like out of 10?”

Jasmine Tookes: “It would be cute. Maybe you could wear like a cream dress, so that in the back you can the lines and spice up your wardrobe.”

Lais Ribeiro: “Look at your face right now.”

Chris Van Vliet: “What are you talking about?”

The Sexy Illusions bras start at $45, and no, that leopard bra did not fit me.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.