Deco, Fandango preview 2021 summer movie lineup

Movie lovers rejoice!

Remember all those major films that kept getting pushed back because of the pandemic? A lot of them are finally hitting theaters this summer!

So grab your popcorn ’cause Deco’s got a preview.

Charles Parnell (as Warlock): “Your reputation precedes you.”

Tom Cruise (as Maverick): “I have to admit, I wasn’t expecting an invitation back.”

Charles Parnell (as Warlock): “They’re called orders, Maverick.”

Get ready for an action-packed summer!

Hollywood blockbusters, like Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” are soaring into theaters.

Erik Davis, editor, Fandango: “‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is now coming out on Nov. 19, which was the original date where the next ‘Mission Impossible,’ ‘Mission Impossible 7’ was due to arrive. ‘Mission Impossible 7’ has moved to May 27, 2022.”

Tom Cruise (as Maverick): “Good morning, aviators. This is you captain speaking.”

Erik Davis, editor, Fandango: “Much of it may have to still do with the pandemic, which is still very much an issue in all over the world, the United States, but also in Europe. Some of that has to do with available theaters, but then also available IMAX screens.”

The summer slate kicks off on May 28 with the horror thriller “A Quiet Place 2.”

Erik Davis, editor, Fandango: “You have the sequel to ‘A Quiet Place’ directed by John Krasinski, starring Emily Blunt. I’ve seen it. It’s a fantastic follow-up. Also ‘Cruella’ starring Emma Stone.”

July is gearing up to be the biggest movie month with major releases every week, including “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

LeBron James: “What is this? Ahhhh. I’m a cartoon?!”

Erik Davis, editor, Fandango: “July is going to feel a lot more like a regular summer blockbuster season, which is, I think, a lot of us have been itching for it, and the biggest movie, I would say would be ‘Black Widow,’ the Marvel Studios movie. It comes out July 9.”

Also in July, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.” It’s getting fans hyped with a new short film that’s out now!

Erik Davis, editor, Fandango: “It’s called ‘Monster Pets.’ You can see it in some theaters, but we also have it on all of our Fandango platforms.”

Adam Sandler (as Dracula): “No, I don’t want to play. No, no. No playing!”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.