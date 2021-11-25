Zoo Miami had a bright idea: light up the park with millions — literally — of lights, at least I think. Now, it’s flattering light, so don’t worry about that.

A new event lets you get in the holiday spirit, and you might nor hear much from animals, but there’s a talking tree with a lot to say, and he just won’t shut up.

Zoo Miami is getting lit. No, not like that, Cardi B.

Ron Magill, communications director, Zoo Miami: “It’s over a million lights here.”

Like this!

Ron Magill: “People who have been here during the day will not recognize during the night.”

Zoo Lights Miami is throwing a seasonal celebration for everyone.

Ron Magill: “You come here with the whole family. There’s no specific holiday. It’s just the lights.”

Well, not just the lights. Let’s start with Lantern Alley.

Ron Magill: “There’s the flamingos, there are cheetahs, there’s lions, there’s hippos, there’s zebras, there’s life size giraffes. All lit up.”

An under the sea section.

Ron Magill: “It feels like you’re floating through the ocean. The starfish, the jellyfish. They all change colors.”

And if you don’t want to walk a whole mile, the Lost Man’s River Ride is for you!

Ron Magill: “You go under water spouts and all kinds of stuff there.”

But the Christmas spirit is shining bright here, too.

Ron Magill: “We’re going to have Santa on the sleigh. We’ve got the mailbox. We’ve got the cookies. We’re going to have a talking Christmas tree. This baby is going to talk to you! It’s going to be fantastic!”

If only Christmas trees could hang up their own lights for once. Ugh, the worst!

Speaking of which…

Ron Magill: “The Grinch, I hear, may be making an appearance.”

By the way, have y’all realized the state of Florida upside down looks just like the Grinch? You’ll never un-see that.

Moving on. The zoo also has themed nights.

Ron Magill: “Ugly sweater night, we’ve got PJs night, we’ve got Santa and elf look alike nights, we’ve got galactic nights.”

Zoo Lights is open on select nights starting this Friday, through Dec. 30.

Ron Magill: “Be outdoors. Be safe, and remember what it’s like to enjoy the holidays again.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Zoo Lights Miami

Nov. 26-Dec. 30

zoomiami.org/zoo-events/event/zoo-lights-miami-2021

