The world could use some positive vibes these days, and Ziggy Marley is doing something about it. He’s even titled his new album, “Brightside.” Ziggy talked about his new material, including his first-ever song about a certain legendary family member.

Ziggy Marley: “Many mourn for Bob, so he was young with no regrets.”

“Many Mourn for Bob,” Ziggy Marley’s tribute to his late father, reggae legend Bob Marley, is one of the stand-out tracks on his latest release, “Brightside.”

This collection of music is personal.

Ziggy Marley: “This record is about how I want to feel, this record is not about audience or fans or people or anybody else. Because I know I was tempted sometimes, but then I had to stay true to the feeling.”

So far, the album’s gotten a big thumbs up.

Ziggy Marley: “Everybody likes the album. They can tell the growth.”

It’s not only casual listeners who are jazzed by the new music.

Ziggy Marley: “Distant family who never usually comment on any record I put out commented on this one like you, they send me a text, you know, like which song they like.”

Ziggy knows he’s an entertainer but his material is also a glimpse into his true self.

Ziggy Marley: “I try to make people understand something more. About who I am, the type of human I am.”

He’s the type of person who calls out injustice when he sees it.

As a son, Ziggy poured his heart into the song he wrote about his father.

Ziggy doesn’t stand inside Bob Marley’s shadow — he stands next to it.

Ziggy Marley: “That is how I approach anything with my father. There are certain things it have to be that you know and that, but that’s how I am also, so it’s not like I’m doing it for the legacy, the legacy is like a freaking organic thing.”

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