There’s a new hotel in town that’s bringing a high-tech level of service. If you thought Uber Eats was convenient, well, how about a robot bringing up your delivery straight to your door and up the elevator? So forget about your boyfriend and meet me at the hotel room.

Pitbull “Hotel Room Service” music video: “We at the hotel, motel…”

…YOTEL?

Gilberto Garcia-Tunon: “Make your way up to your room and have a robot deliver whatever you need.”

At YOTEL in downtown Miami, technology is on a whole other level.

Robot: “I like to move it, move it. Please let me go.”

No, literally. This robot concierge is actually using the elevators.

Gilberto Garcia-Tunon: “Forget something at home? Call our mission control desk. It goes on its own, it goes up to your room.”

And that’s just one way tech enhances your stay.

Gilberto Garcia-Tunon: “Start your vacation as soon as possible.”

With this kiosk, introverts can bypass all the people they want, and…

Gilberto Garcia-Tunon: “Look up their own reservation, check themselves in, make their own keys.”

More time for the pool, or the bar, and these appetizers? Mmm, hummus.

Oh, yeah I forgot the rooms.

Alex Miranda: “With a touch of this button right over here, very easy to access, your entire fully-flat bed converts into, wait for it…”

A sofa! You get the idea.

Now, to the gym!

Alex Miranda: “Almost at full speed!”

Which is techy, too.

Gilberto Garcia-Tunon: “Peloton, Life Fitness, Technogym.”

Even in the weight area with an app…

Alex Miranda: “You can also use virtual personal trainers to meet your fitness goals: 3,027…”

What time is it? My order!

Alex Miranda: [opens door] “Hi!”

Robot: “Is it me you’re looking for?”

This is so cool!

Alex Miranda: “Shower cap? Thanks! Dental kit, always forget it. We’ve got chips, a fig bar. Always need a fig bar.”

But where’s the rest?!

Alex Miranda: “Where are you going? The white linen curtains I requested, where are those?! [robots turns around] The level of disrespect!”

Not even our inside jokes worked.

Alex Miranda: [does the robot dance]: “Where are you… no? Nothing?”

I mean, I thought this meant something.

Alex Miranda: “You wanna leave? Leave!”

Robot: “You’ve got to move it to groove it.”

Guess not…

Alex Miranda: “Like we didn’t even meet!”

