If you’re looking for a place to catch World Cup fever without a ticket, Wynwood is getting in on the FIFA action with a free celebration of Brazil and soccer. And with Brazil set to face Scotland at [Miami Stadium] on June 24, “Fogo de Chão” is where you’ll want to be!

If you hear cheers echoing through Wynwood, You’ve probably found Brazil’s home away from home.

“Fogo de Chão” is turning Wynwood Marketplace into a 12 day soccer pop-up celebration…

And the best part? Admission is free.

Hailey Higgins: “You’ll find everything from a ribbon wall to make a wish, to cheer on team Brazil, to virtual soccer, to different activations that we have going on every single day.”

From live music and DJs to a Fogo farmers market, and plenty of photo ops.

Hailey Higgins: “We’re open seven days a week, anyone and everyone can stop by and watch all of the games, not just team Brazil.”

And when hunger strikes, fans can dig into Brazilian favorites, cocktails, and fire-roasted flavors built for game day.

Hailey Higgins: “Nobody knows how to throw a party, besides Brazil! So we’ll have churrascos, limited time drinks, we have a limited time cocktail called “The World Caip.'”

But if you have to circle one important date on the calendar…

Hailey Higgins: “So June 24th is a very special day because that’s when Brazil plays here in Miami. So if you actually can’t make it to the game, we’re hosting the second best watch party here in Wynwood Marketplace. It’s a limited time experience, for everyone — again, open every single day! So we’re excited to host everyone in Miami.”

If you wanna get a kick out of this event, the “Fogo de Chão” soccer pop-up runs through June 24 at Wynwood Marketplace.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Fogo de Chão

Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33127

Website

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