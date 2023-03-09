Wyclef Jean has made an indelible impact on hip-hop history. Now the rapper is steering his career in a new direction, from superstar to supercar. Deco’s Alex Miranda met the legend at Supercar Rooms Miami in Wynwood.

Call Wyclef the apex of electric … supercars, because that’s actually the name of his hot new brand, Apex. We’re going zero to 60 in 2.3 seconds to tell you the story.

Wyclef Jean…

Wyclef Jean (singing): “I’ll be gone ’til November, I’ll be gone ’til November.”

You know, from one of the greatest hip-hop groups of all time, The Fugees.

Lauryn Hill (rapping): “Ready or not, here I come. You can’t hide.”

Wyclef Jean: “You honestly can’t hide in this car, because this car is making a statement. You literally feel like you’re in a cockpit, brotha, and you ready to go.”

Alex Miranda: “Yeah, I know.”

In the new Attucks Apex AP0, an electric supercar the superstar just launched.

Wyclef Jean: “You’re actually helping the environment.”

Speaking of do-gooding, the sleek, aerodynamic design, which is the lightest of its kind, is giving superhero vibes.

Wyclef Jean: I say, you know, Bruce Wayne by day, Batman by night.”

And only 99 will be sold.

Wyclef Jean: “If you’re rolling around South Beach, you know what you gotta look like.”

Alex Miranda: “LYou don’t want to be rolling around in my Honda HR-V.”

Wyclef Jean: “I’m just saying!”

But Wyclef tells me, one of those is already going to…

Wyclef Jean: “Skate! Everybody knows who Skate is.”

At $250L, Li’l Wayne can afford two!

Alex Miranda: “Do you trust him on the roads?”

Wyclef Jean: “Weezy is an amazing driver, automotive crazy man, like me.”

Of course, music…

Wyclef Jean: “Sonically, this car is going to be wired like no other car.”

…is obviously top of this musician’s mind.

Wyclef Jean: “That’s your first song if I said we’re going from Miami to California?”

Alex Miranda: “Well, look, I have to say it’s going to be a Wyclef, Fugees song.”

Wyclef Jean: “Let’s talk, talk to me!”

Hey, Wyclef will even rap the specs for you.

Wyclef Jean (rapping): “Zero to 60 in 2.3 seconds, uh, 195 miles, you know I got the style.”

Alex Miranda: “But don’t get any ideas, OK?”

The Apex, which will be made in Miami, will hit the roads in 2024, but they’re also working on this concept.

Alex Miranda: “I’m obsessed, the Clef-Tron.”

Wyclef Jean: “Let’s go, baby.”

If you want to see the car up close at Supercar Rooms Miami in Wynwood, you’ve got to make an appointment.

