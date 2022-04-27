There’s no place in Broward quite like Wilton Drive. The heart of Wilton Manors pops with cool shops, bars and restaurants.

Could Wilton Drive possibly be as much fun as Deco Drive? We just had to find out.

There are tons of good times to be had on Wilton Drive.

At Hamburger Mary’s, you’ll find big-time burgers and desserts, cool cocktails and entertainment that’s anything but a drag.

Christina Donohue: “We have a fabulous drag show our entertainers are so amazing. They engage the crowd, they get the crowd going, they have beautiful outfits, awesome songs.”

The folks behind Mary’s picked the drive for their only South Florida location for a good reason.

Christina Donohue: “The drive is a fun place that welcomes anybody, regardless of race, color, creed or gender. A place where they can come and be safe, and have a good time.”

Chow down on the Mac Daddy and the Proud Mary while you sip on the Sour Patch martini and the colorful Candy Cloud.

No matter what you have in mind, they’re ready for you at Hamburger Mary’s.

Christina Donohue: “Whether it’s weddings, bachelorette parties, girls night out, boys night out, we kind of have it all.”

Speaking of having it all, you can get anything you want at To The Moon.

Antonio Dumas: “To The Moon is an eclectic collection of candies from all over the world and snacks and gifts toys novelties.”

There’s sweet stuff from days gone by, like Chuckles, Peanut Chews and Turkish taffy.

And chotchkees, you’re surrounded by them. They’re hanging from the ceiling and filling up the shelves.

Antonio Dumas: “All the things I had as a kid that I can remember and things that I never had.”

You want games? You got ’em.

There are cups, cards, candles and candy, candy and more candy to be had.

Everything old is new again at To The Moon and that’s just fine.

Antonio Dumas: “Because it makes other people happy and I like making other people happy. I like making them smile, and making them laugh, and making them remember memories of back in the day.”

There is a place to cool out and kick back on the drive.

DrYnk Bar and Lounge is different from any other place in the neighborhood.

Brendan Corman: “Everywhere else that you go you have shows entertainment and things like that well, you know, what we wanted was to make a special place for people to come so they could possibly get away from that.”

DrYnk is well-named, because that’s all you do here.

Brendan Corman: “We have only drinks on our drink menu so, Drynk bar is what it is just that, we have only drinks no food.”

The smoky old fashioned has made the bar a local legend. Lychee and passion fruit martinis will never disappoint.

Settle inside the New York style bar or hang in the outdoor patio.

It’s all good at DrYnk.

Brendan Corman: “This is a place where people can come sit down relax, enjoy their company, and enjoy some good drinks.”

You’re invited to a party on Wilton Drive.

This Thursday, Wilton Manors is throwing itself a 75th birthday party in Hagen Park.

For more information, click here.

For More Info:

Hamburger Mary’s Wilton Manors

2426 Wilton Dr, Wilton Manors, FL 33305

(754) 779-7424

hamburgermarys.com

To The Moon

2205 Wilton Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

(954) 564-2987

tothemoonmarketplace.com

DrYnk Bar & Lounge

2255 Wilton Dr, Wilton Manors, FL 33305

(954) 530-1800

drynkftl.com





