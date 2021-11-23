If you’re a fan of “Lord of the Rings” and “Game of Thrones,” you’re in luck. That’s because there’s a new fantasy TV show called “The Wheel of Time.” It’s based on a novel series of the same name, and it’s available for streaming on Amazon Prime, but you don’t have to have Prime to get a sneak peak.

Rosamund Pike (as Moiraine Damodred): “The Wheel of Time turns, and ages come and pass.”

Amazon Prime brings a world of high fantasy to life in “The Wheel of Time,” based on the novels of Robert Jordan.

Rosamund Pike (as Moiraine Damodred): “His army is coming.”

The show stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine. She is a member of the Aes Sedai, a powerful organization of women who can use magic.

Rosamund Pike: “The scope of it is just mountainous, and Rafe Judkins had such a passionate understanding of the books from having been a fan as a boy, and I knew that he would treat it – that he would get everything right.”

Rosamund Pike (as Moiraine Damodred): “The Dark One is waking, but there will be one who can stand against him, and it’s one of the five of you.”

In the show, Moiraine takes five young people on a journey around the world. She’s sure one of them is the recent incarnation of the Dragon, a powerful person who can destroy or save the world.

Daniel Henney: “This is just sort of the ultimate type of show that you would want to be involved in. I mean, these amazing worlds, fantastic costumes, an amazing cast.”

Daniel Henney (as Lan Mandragoran): “”Do you know what ‘Aes Sedai; means in the old time? Servants of all. It is they who serve the world.”

Madeleine Madden: “Battles and magic, and then you actually read the script and you’re like, ‘OK, there are very deep and lovable characters at the center of this epic story that are just so fleshed out,’ and I think it’s just honestly a dream job to have.”

Rosamund Pike (as Moiraine Damodred): “If we do not stop the Dark One now, the whole world will burn. I can’t allow it.”

“The Wheel of Time” is now spinning on Amazon Prime.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.