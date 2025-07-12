Local artist turned international singer Jake Miller is doing a balancing act with his new album. Deco’s been following Jake’s career since he was a wee lad. Now, he’s all grown up and married! Here’s more on his high notes and how he tugs on the ol’ heartstrings.

After tying the knot with his person a year ago, Jake Miller is singing a different tune.

Jake Miller, artist: “She’s an influence with everything that I make, just because I trust her opinion so much. She’s also a pretty tough critic, so when the song is really good and she likes it, that’s how I know it’s a keeper.”

Jake Miller (singing): “Ooh, ooh, ooh, there’s a million ways to miss you.”

Another keeper is Jake’s new album, “Balance.”

Jake Miller: “Accumulation of songs I’ve been making over the last year or two. So it’s kinda like an album growing up and all those changes that you have to navigate.”

Dropping Friday, the record was a thrilling collab.

Jake Miller: “It’s going to be everywhere — Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube — and it’s going to be 13 songs, and about eight of them are songs that have not been released yet.”

Jake Miller (singing): “If you wonder if I’m still thinking about you, babe, only always.”

Jake Miller: “I did two songs with Neriah, who’s actually going on tour with me later this year, so I’m really excited about that.”

Jake’s also psyched for his Asia tour.

Jake Miller: “We’re just doing a lot of stuff right now in China, because a lot of my songs from back in the days have been blowing up there recently. I actually have not been to the Philippines yet, but I’m going to in a couple of months, so I’m very excited.”

Only time will tell if this Weston native will get back to the East Coast.

Jake Miller: “Not too sure. We’re really loving it out here in Los Angeles, and we’ve really built a great home out here. But who knows? I love Florida. I always consider it home, so maybe we’ll be back out there one day.”

Maybe when his wifey’s favorite track becomes reality.

Jake Miller: “She has a couple of favorites. I think her number one favorite would be the song called “Mini You.” It’s basically about how I’m just very excited to see a mini version of her one day.”

