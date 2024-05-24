They belted out their best tunes, they battled it out on “The Masked Singer” stage, and now Goldfish and Gumball can finally rest their vocal chords. Season 11 has a winner and a runner-up.

Vanessa Hudgens (as Goldfish, singing): “Once I had a love and it was a gas, soon turned out had a heart of glass.”

There’s no need to go fishing for clues on “The Masked Singer” anymore.

Nick Cannon: “This season’s winner of ‘The Maske Singer’ is … Goldfish!”

Bragging rights go to Vanessa Hudgens, aka Goldfish. The actress/singer took home the trophy on Wednesday night’s show, and she’s feeling pretty hyped about it.

Vanessa Hudgens: “I mean, it feels pretty darn good. I’m not gonna lie — this win definitely it feels a lot more satisfying because it had nothing to do with what people thought of me. It truly was about what’s on the inside and, like, what I actually bring to the table with my talents.”

Vanessa Hudgens (as Goldfish, singing): “Seemed like the real thing only to find.”

Vanessa says she did the show to please her fans.

Vanessa Hudgens: “They’ve been asking for more music, more performances, more singing in general, and I was like, ‘You know, so it’d be a really interesting way to give them that.'”

Scott Porter (as Gumball, singing): “Now I’ve got you in my space, I won’t let go of you.”

He may not have won, but he had a Gum-ball.

Nick Cannon: “Star of ‘Friday Night Lights,’ Scott Porter.”

Actor Scott Porter came in second but is proud he made it that far in the competition.

Scott Porter: “I got to sing everything I could, and that’s the reason I did the show, was to get on stage and perform again.”

Now that he has tasted the sweet success of the stage, Scott’s inspired to do more music.

Scott Porter: “I think this show reminded me, hey, I can actually perform, and people actually do respond. And that’s a very special thing.”

Scott Porter (as Gumball, singing): “Carry on my wayward son.”

