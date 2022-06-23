Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” has crime fighting, superheroes and time travel. This season, the siblings with powers have to deal with another family just like them. There’s also a serious message in Season 3: a story line where art imitates life.

“The Umbrella Academy” is back in all its time-hopping, save-the-world glory.

This season, the brothers and sisters with the superpowers find out they’ve got counterparts, the Sparrows, and get this: they’re also siblings with skills.

As Umbrella Number Three, Emmy Raver-Lampman can control minds, but she and the rest of the Umbrellas are having a hard time figuring out the new additions.

Emmy Raver-Lampman: “This family, I think, for the first time since we kind of were introduced to them in Season 1, is in quite a state of unrest. It’s exciting to kind of introduce new challenges and new obstacles.”

We get to learn how the characters tick, and according to Robert Sheehan and Tom Hopper, we find out more about where they all came from and how they became a family.

Robert Sheehan: “It’s the first time we get to see what it was like before they all split up.”

Tom Hopper: “We get to really build on their relationships much quicker.”

The hit Netflix show is filled with action. Sure, the Umbrellas have superpowers, but the cast wanted to make sure we knew about their characters’ other qualities.

Tom Hopper: “He wears his heart on his sleeve.”

Robert Sheehan : “He can talk his way out of any situation.”

Emmy Raver-Lampman: “Allison is incredibly loyal.”

Elliot Page has been on the show since before his transition. For Season 3, executive producer Steve Blackman made Elliot’s real-life transition part of his character’s story.

Steve Blackman: “To his credit, I had no pressure to write it into the story or not. He said, ‘Whatever you decide to do, I’ll respect.’ We worked with Elliot, we all agreed we didn’t want it to become the story of the show. We wanted just to be a moment and something that – how our family dealt with it.”

There was one thing everyone wanted to make sure came across on-screen.

Steve Blackman: “We wanted to send a positive trans message and put that out in the world.”

