Tyler Perry is flexing his dramatic muscles in a new Netflix love story. It’s about a couple torn apart by family in 1940s Georgia, but there’s a secret murder twist to the story. Deco’s investigator Alex Miranda is here with more.

Well, we can’t say too much, but I did talk with the cast about “A Jazzman’s Blues.” Tyler first thought up this story 27 years ago … yet I still asked him –briefly, of course — about Madea. I’m sorry, I had to.

When you know…

Joshua Boone (as Bayou): “That was our first kiss. Ain’t nothing felt that good in all my life.”

You know.

Solea Pfeiffer (as LeAnne): “You are the only person that makes me feel safe.”

Tyler Perry directs the new Netflix drama “A Jazzman’s Blues.”

Alex Miranda: “I know that this is a serious movie, all right? But any Madea surprise appearances on set while you were shooting it?”

Tyler Perry: “They didn’t tell you? The whole movie is about Madea. It’s called ‘I’m a Jazz Madea Blues.’ No, no, no, this is very different. This is a very different film, so no, there was no Madea. She was nowhere around.”

Well, now that that’s cleared up, Bayou, played by Joshua Boone, meets LeAnne, played by Solea Pfeiffer.

Solea Pfeiffer: “It was really cool to play a character who had a true self that she had to hide and had a presentational self that kept her ‘protected.'”

It’s 1940s Georgia. They fall in love, but LeAnne’s relatives forbid it.

Solea Pfeiffer: “It is a traumatic thing when you have anything or anyone ripped our of your life, whether it be in death or a relocation.”

When they meet again years later, bayou has become a song-and-dance sensation, all the while…

Joshua Boone: “Missing her, hoping to rekindle that, even.”

But there’s a problem: LeAnne is married to another man and now passing as white.

Solea Pfeiffer: “Exploring what it means to use whiteness as protection, and exploring that even now as a modern-day, mixed race person.”

But that’s all because of her mother.

Tyler Perry: “She lost her chance at marrying the rich white man, so she used her daughter to marry a rich white man to secure her own future.”

Colorism hits home for Tyler.

Tyler Perry: “In my own family, my father despised me for many things, including me being darker skinned than he and my older sisters, so it’s something that’s very prevalent and something that ran rampant at the time.”

Real love is hard to forget, but conspiring to escape together, they can’t shake dangerous secrets from their past.

Joshua Boone: “I don’t want to give away too much. Like, let’s make it happen and go about that business.”

All right, I’ll keep quiet, like Perry has kept patient with this project — 27 years!

Alex Miranda: “It was a long time in the making, literally decades in the making, I found out. What does that make you feel like right now?”

Tyler Perry: “Unfortunately, over the past week, I was feeling a sense of sadness, like, I feel like I’m grieving, like a kid that went off to college.”

“A Jazzman’s Blues” streams on Netflix this Friday.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.