Spidey senses are tingling over Inter Miami and all because of Tom Holland.

The actor was in the 305 this past weekend, wearing a pink jersey, and looks like he’s living his best fútbol fan life.

Tom signed autographs and took pictures at the stadium.

He had fans split, though, thinking he was just there to promote his non-alcoholic beer, and not really for soccer.

But Hollanders came to his defense and pointed out Tom is a big fan of Lionel Messi and his non-alcoholic beer.

Tom went on the field and posed for some pictures, while holding a Bero in one hand.

But he does look good in pink and apparently, a good luck charm, because we won against Philadelphia.

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