Tom Brady hasn’t been able to quit football yet, but he is dipping his cleats into other projects … like making movies. His latest endeavor? “80 for Brady,” a comedy about four older women who live and breathe for the GOAT.

Ready, set, hut!

You don’t have to be a football fan to cheer for “80 for Brady”.

The octogenarian posse is obsessed with quarterback Tom Brady.

Jane Fonda: “It’s about four friends who win tickets to the Super Bowl, where all kinds of adventures happen.”

So off they go to see the Patriots play the Falcons.

The movie is based on a true story.

Sally Field: “I think people underestimate the huge audience that older women are.”

Tom doesn’t just star as himself. He produced the film, too. Go team!

The gridiron great says Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin are more than just an all-star lineup.

Tom Brady: “To work with them, it’s really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. They are really the GOATs in what they do.”

Awww, let’s huddle.

Jane Fonda: “Tom Brady is a miracle. He’s just an absolute unicorn.”

“80 for Brady” is fun and funny. No fumble here.

It’s a football film that women can actually relate to, and it tackles Tinseltown ageism head-on.

If your man wants to pass on this one, tell him to take one for the team.

Tom Brady: “I know people are going to love it.”

Harry Hamlin, Billy Porter and Guy Fieri are also in the star-studded cast.

“80 for Brady” is set to be released Feb. 3.

