The fun thing about a potluck is getting to try all kinds of yummy food — and you only have to bring one dish! Sounds delish. Now let’s multiply it tenfold! Deco’s checking out an event that’s setting a table that’s crazy long – while serving up food and good vibes.

You don’t have to sit miles apart to eat at a long table.

Pull up a chair because “the longest table” experience is coming to the 305 for the first time.

And at this free, community potluck, everyone’s welcome.

Jamal Wilson: “It is an experience where you get to sit and really break bread with hundreds of people you’ve never met before. It’s people bringing their own food, bringing their own customs, and everyone has something to share.”

The idea started in New York City as a way to connect people living in the same neighborhoods.

Attendee in NYC event (on video): “community is the thing that throughout my life has really helped me every step of the way.”

Attendee in NYC event (on video): “Community is really vital to the health of a city.”

Attendee in NYC event (on video): “It doesn’t feel like it’s effort to meet for the very first time or to meet them again for the 10th or 11th time.”

And over the past four years, it has expanded to more than 30 cities across the country. Miami joins that list on May 1.

Jamal Wilson: “Now Miami can be known for experiencing this amazing bringing together of different people from all walks of life. With different foods, different conversations, different stories that everybody has to tell.”

The event is going down at the Underline Inter Grove Gallery in Coconut Grove.

Jamal Wilson: “The underlying is a 10-mile linear space park and trail from the Miami River all the way down to Dadeland South. It connects 14 different neighborhoods through culture, art, music.”

Here’s how it works…

Jamal Wilson: “So the tables and chairs will be provided. All that we ask is that you bring the food that really warms your heart and that you wanna share with other people, and just bring your great energy.”

The food doesn’t have to be home-made, and you’re also not expected to feed hundreds of people.

Jamal Wilson: “Each table represents an organization or a neighborhood or even a group of friends, and they’re asked to bring enough food for that table.”

Okay, but when you put all the tables together. It begs the question: How long is the longest table?

Jamal Wilson: “The longest table isn’t really measured in length, it’s really measured in people. The people that get to come and experience the event.”

The Longest Table event is happening on Friday, May 1 at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are required.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Longest Table Miami at The Underline

6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Inter Grove Gallery

2771 SW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33133

Sign up here!

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