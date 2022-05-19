People are nosy. They always want to know what’s going on in your love life. I hear some folks lie just to get people out of their business.

The new movie “The Valet” is all about faking it: two people pretending to be in a relationship. Deco’s Lynn Martinez never fakes it, especially when it comes to a good story.

In “The valet”, Samara Weaving plays an actress who needs to hide her affair with a married man, so she asks Eugenio Derbez, who’s a valet, to pretend to be her boyfriend.

The movie is a remake of a French rom-com.

Sure, the flick is about faking a romance with a stranger, but the stars weren’t pretending when it came to how much they loved playing these characters.

Samara Weaving: “It’s really fun being, um, a bit evil. It’s not boring. You can just sort of let loose and be crazy, um, under the guise of, well, she’s in a bad mood.”

For Eugenio, “The Valet” is also about family roots.

Eugenio Derbez: “This movie is for everyone. I want to make that clear. It’s not just for Latinos or anything else. It’s a movie for the general market, but we wanted to reflect how funny or, and how warm Latinos are.”

Richard Wong: “I think we, we separate our humanity sometimes, and like this idea that a Hollywood movie star could have similar problems I’ll say as Antonio the valet, and the fact that they can kind of connect on these two things I think is part of what the whole movie is about finding the humanity and finding connections where you wouldn’t expect.”

“The Valet” is set to hit Hulu on May 20.

