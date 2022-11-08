Steven Spielberg knows how to make a great movie, but he’s not known for telling stories about himself until now. The uber-private director is sharing his life in “The Fabelmans” which premiered at the Chinese theater Sunday night.

The cast of “The Fabelmans” celebrated the movies premiere Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Seth Rogan, Premiere Pepp: “It’s crazy and it’s a really big premiere, it’s nice that these things are happening again.”

The red carpet was buzzing with hollywood heavyweights.

Steven Spielberg: “This is a very personal story. It’s the first time I’ve taken privacy public. You don’t see me doing that a lot in my life, but this is a story I thought had some merit.”

Steven Spielberg, who co-wrote and directed the film, says the movie is based on his life.

The story features Spielberg’s younger years and explores how he blossomed into a filmmaker.

Actor Paul Dano plays dear old dad and Oscar winner, Michelle Williams, plays mom.

Paul Dano, Daddy Dearest: “Steven is letting you into how he sees the world which is through the language of film.”

Michelle Williams, Movie Lover: “Well, it’s a Steven Spielberg movie, they are so cinematic, they are made for movie lovers, for movie screens, movie-goers and it’s a beautiful celebration and fun to see with a lot of people.”

Seth Rogan stars as Spielberg’s best friend.

Seth Rogan: “It’s a really surreal thing for me and everyone involved, I think. Even the actors like Michelle and Paul who’ve worked with so many directors so much better than I’ve worked with, even they are blown away by this experience.”

“The Fabelmans” is beautifully shot and the actors elevate the story.

Judd Hirsch, plays Uncle Boris: “Steven knows how to make a movie and he can move you. I mean, that’s what it’s all about.”

Learning how one of the best directors of all-time finds his true calling isn’t just entertaining, it’s Hollywood history.

