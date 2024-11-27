The holidays are creeping in and so is all the eating. The struggle is real. But thanks to an app, mindful eating is just a touch away. Combine that with growing your own food, well, all you seed is love.

When you can’t keep a plant alive, there’s an app for that.

When you want to know which plants are good for you, there’s an app for that too. Thanks to Asha Walker’s Cured.

Asha Walker: “Cured is a wellness library, so it’s over 70 modules based around food, movement, and longevity practices that really puts the person who’s using it in the driver’s seat of their wellness journey. I call myself today a wellness entrepreneur. So, for me, my mission is really sharing the power of wellness, whether it’s through an urban farm or an app that’s going to help people live healthier lives.”

This information source can weed out what’s important, especially through this special time of year.

Asha Walker: “I think the holidays pull us in so many directions. Having a foundation, a wellness foundation, through that sort of push and pull, ebb and flow of the holidays, I think is super important, so Cured really serves as that wellness foundation. And then it’s going to give you practical tips and tools of how to use those and implement those on a daily basis, and it’s going to walk through goal setting and reflection activities so that you’re really living in that habit.”

Asha also digs deep to help set good habits through ‘health in the hood.’

Asha Walker: “We teach nutrition and fitness; in our urban farms, it really becomes our living classrooms. And we give everything away for free that we grow. We hire residents from the neighborhood to help maintain the farms. And we’re truly creating healthier communities from the inside out. So we plant our crops really all around the holiday season, so in November, for Thanksgiving, we’ll have tons of collard greens. Again, for the Christmas holiday we’ll have a lot of kale and mustard greens.”

Pinewood Garden in North Miami has peppers, all types of herbs, and even radishes.

Asha Walker: “What’s so mind-blowing about growing your own food in your backyard is the fact that you can do it.

We’re going to plant a kale plant today. It’s really simple. I think we really overcomplicate the whole process of growing our own food. You get some beautiful soil, some loving hands, and some beautiful plants, and you can really do some magic.”

Nicole Fowles: “The food that you grow in your own garden is much better than the food you buy at the store. It’s a fresher taste; if it’s supposed to be sweet, it’s a sweeter taste. If it’s supposed to be spicy, it kicks right in. No matter what time it is, you’re always welcome to the garden.”

