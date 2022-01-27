Climate change ex-stinks. No one knows that better than the cast of “Ice Age.” Now the prehistoric pals are back in their newest adventure, called “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild.”

Simon Pegg (as Buck Wild, voice): “The Lost World. The world’s most dangerous place.”

Things are getting wild in “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild.”

Aaron Harris (as Eddie, voice): “We want to live a life of adventure.”

Possum brothers Crash and Eddie have moved away from home, but after a series of mishaps, they end up in the Lost World and need to be rescued by a weasel named Buck, voiced by Simon Pegg.

Simon Pegg (as Buck Wild, voice): “Hello, boys. Buck Wild, at your service.”

The trio work together to save the Lost World from dinosaurs who are up to no good.

Simon Pegg (as “You picked a bad time for a tropical vacation, mates. A dino named Orson just escaped from exile.”

This is the sixth “Ice Age” movie in the franchise.

Buck is a character Simon knows well.

Simon Pegg: “I love this character, you know? He’s been in my life for 12 years, and it’s always a real joy to play him, because it’s a license to just mess around have fun.”

Character in “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild”: “Buck, who’s your awesome skunk friend?”

Justina Machado (as Zee, voice): “I’m not a skunk, guys. I’m a zorilla.”

Character in “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild”: “What’s the difference?”

Justina Machado (as Zee, voice): “The difference is, I’m a mammal on a mission.”

Justina Machado is Zee. Let’s just say, don’t mess with this girl.

Justina Machado: “Crash and Eddie are feeling like they have to venture out into the world, that they have to live their own lives, and they end up running into Buck, and they run into some trouble, and here comes Zee, this fabulous warrior.”

This time around, Buck’s in the limelight.

Simon Pegg: “Buck has had a whole sort of experience down there where he’s met up with some other animals and formed a kind of superhero team to kind of keep the peace, but that’s fallen apart.”

And everyone’s favorite weasel had grown up a little bit, which is a good thing.

Simon Pegg: “I think, in this film, he’s a little more mature. He’s been part of a team that’s working to keep the Lost World safe.”

Jake Green (as Sid, voice): “Hang on, Crash and Eddie!”

Skyler Stone (as Diego, voice): “If we don’t find them, I’m going to kill them.”

“The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild” will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Friday.

