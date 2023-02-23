Winnie the Pooh, Yogi, Smokey the Bear. All very famous and beloved bears with one thing in common: none of them ate a whole bunch of drugs and went on a crazy killing spree.

The same can’t be said about the movie version of the infamous “Cocaine Bear.” Thankfully, animal control wasn’t needed at last night’s world premiere.

O’Shea Jackson (as Howard) : “No, no, no, don’t eat that. Don’t eat that.”

[Bear puts brick of cocaine down its mouth.]

Isiah Whitlock Jr. (as Bob): “Let’s see what kind of effect that has on it.”

Grin and … bear it?

Scott Seiss (as Medic): “Beth, we should go.”

The true story of a black bear who ate a duffle bag full of cocaine in the ’80s gets the Hollywood treatment in the dark comedy “Cocaine Bear.”

Margo Martindale (as Liz): “Hey, that’s inappropriate!”

But unlike real life, movie bear’s on a killing streak.

And Elizabeth Banks stepped behind the camera to direct the carnage and chaos.

Elizabeth Banks: “It’s the combination of things that’s always fun, you know? It’s the comedy and the horror.”

The stars hit the red carpet in L.A. Tuesday night for the world premiere of their beary anticipated film. Gotta paws for some portraits, am I right?

And they pretty much all agree: Elizabeth is the mastermind behind the whole thing coming together.

Keri Russell: “Banks had a vision of it from the beginning. She knew the tone.”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson: “I was like, I don’t know if I even need to really read the script, ’cause it’s kinda, I’m already in, but I was like, ‘Sure, send it to me.'”

O’Shea Jackson: “My thought was, ‘They’ll never get this movie made,’ and then I retweeted it and told them, ‘Take my money.’ She saw the tweet because she follows me, called me up, was like, ‘Hey, you wanna be in it? I said, ‘Absolutely, let’s do it.'”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson says he had a blast making this movie.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson: “It was so much fun and so easy to hang out with that fantastic group of people, and also, Liz is someone I’ve known for 20-something years, so having her direct me was just – felt like a full circle moment.”

Alden Ehrenreich and Keri Russell think fans are in store for a good time.

Alden Ehrenreich: “It’s this crazy, zany, fun, exciting movie.”

Keri Russell: “It was like a Scooby-Doo movie. Like, everyone was in their own movie, you know what I mean? We were all circling with our own stories to the center.”

And Elizabeth teases this may not be the last time you see this cast working together.

Elizabeth Banks: “I’d love to take these characters on another journey.”

“Cocaine Bear” prowls into theaters on Friday.

