The movie “Bodies Bodies Bodies” will have you rethinking game night with your friends. Word of advice: hide the knives.

Deco got the scoop on the flick from the cast. Just a note here: Pete Davidson is in this one, but he didn’t do interviews. He’s only talking to his therapist.

Characters in “Bodies Bodies Bodies”: “I’m smart! I’m strong! I’m ready for what comes along! I’ve got good friends, we’ll stick together till the end!”

Amandla Stenberg (as Sophie): “Silence! Who wants to play Bodies, Bodies, Bodies?”

It’s game on in the new movie “Bodies Bodies Bodies.”

Lee Pace (as Greg): “So how do you play?”

Amandla Stenberg (as Sophie): “If you draw the piece of paper that has the ‘x’ on it, you are the murderer.”

When a group of friends get together to play, it leads to murder.

Amandla Stenberg (as Sophie): “What is happening?!”

Myha’la Herrold (as Jordan): “Our friend is dead.”

“Bodies” is a modern-day take on ’90’s slasher movies.

Chase Sui Wonders isn’t old enough to remember those types of movies, but jumped at the chance to be in one.

Chase Sui Wonders” I love genre movies. This one does bend, like, it goes goes into kind of multiple ones, and I think the fact that it’s, like, heightened reality is what makes it so special.”

The cast got really into their roles. Sure, they had a script, but according to Rachel Sennott, sometimes the pros got to ad-lib.

Rachel Sennott: “Everyone, like, did such an amazing job, like always being their character. Like, every improv was – everyone was so locked in.”

Since this one’s about immersive role play, we had to ask Lee Pace, do actors have an upper hand when it comes to playing party games in real life?

Lee Pace: “The game I played similar to this is ‘Mafia,’ and I feel like I’ve played it in the past with other actors, which becomes so tricky and so brutal. I’m always excited to play the game, and I always regret having played it after the game is over.”

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” tears into theaters on Friday.

