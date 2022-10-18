It’s time to come out of your shell. The South Beach Seafood Festival is back. This is the place for you — whether you want it boiled, grilled, fried or shucked … and you know that you love getting it shucked.

SoFlo foodies, it’s party time. The South Beach Seafood Festival is celebrating a milestone.

Valerie Roy: “It’s our 10th anniversary of the South Beach Seafood Festival, and we couldn’t be more excited to have had the opportunity to do this for 10 years.”

To mark 10 years, they’re putting their money where your mouth is.

Valerie Roy: “We’re going big for the 10th anniversary. We have a $10,000 prize for our Chef Showdown. We’re bringing in a national country artist, Granger Smith.”

Granger Smith (singing): “That’s why I love dirt roads, make the world turn real slow, feel the gravel letting go and stirring up my soul.”

The four-day soirée starts Wednesday at a legendary Miami Beach spot where you’re encouraged to grab a crab.

Valerie Roy: “So we kick off at Joe’s Stone Crab, because where else would you kick off a stone crab season?”

The next night, it’s time for “Crabs, Slabs and Cabs.”

Valerie Roy: “Which is a six-course pairings dinner. We’re bringing six chefs together to create the ultimate surf and turf dinner.”

Friday, that 10 grand you heard about is up for grabs in the Chef Showdown.

All that leads to this.

Valerie Roy: “Saturday’s the main event, the main festival day. You know, five blocks on the sand.”

That’s where you’ll get to check out the talents of Chef José Mendín from Pubbelly Sushi.

Chef José Mendín: “We love this festival because Miami’s about seafood, and we’re gonna be on the beach, and my restaurant’s about seafood, so we’re a perfect pair for the festival.”

Chef is making two of his favorite dishes for the feast.

Chef José Mendín: “We’ll make some grilled octopus with lemongrass sauce, and we made our butter crab roll, which is one of the house specialties in Pubbelly Sushi.”

Hannah Marrujo: “I’m from Vegas, so this is like the first sushi place that I found, and I just love the food.”

Saturday on the beach also gives you the chance to dive into the grub from A Fish Called Avalon. It’s like old home week for this place.

Chef Kal Abdalla: “We’ve been participating for the past 10 years, and it’s always been fun and a pleasure to participate in the event.”

Chef Kal isn’t taking any chances. He’s offering up a pair of signature creations.

Chef Kal Abdalla: “It’s a bang-bang shrimp, and we’ve also prepared an octopus ceviche.”

Guglielmo Zanette: “I came from Italy here to Miami Beach also for this reason, for this festival, because they spoke very well about it.”

I’m actually working at the seafood festival. I’ll be one of the judges at the Chef Showdown on Friday night … so start thinking of ways to bribe me.

FOR MORE INFO:

South Beach Seafood Festival

Oct. 19-22

sobeseafoodfest.com

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.