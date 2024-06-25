When things are really cool or nice, they usually have the same name twice. Allow us to give you some examples. Allow us to give you some examples!

Bora Bora, New York, New York, and now Fluffy Fluffy! I hope you have your eating pants on because Deco is taking you on a trip to a sweet new spot in Wynwood where being called fluffy, is a good thing!

Pancake lovers rejoice because something fluffy this way comes.

But at Fluffy Fluffy, the Japanese soufflé pancake café in Wynwood, you aren’t getting your average flap jacks.

Benson Lau: “Fluffy Fluffy is the Northern American largest soufflé pancake chain.”

Wait — a breakfast like dessert? Please, tell me more!

Benson Lau: “A soufflé pancake should be like a mixture of both. Like balance between the traditional pancake. It’s not a dense, but it’s not as soft as a soufflé so it’s kinda like in the middle.”

With more than a dozen locations nationwide, the owners say Miami had to be the next stop.

Jennifer Ali: “What better place to bring it than to Wynwood? Wynwood mirrors the diversity that Miami represents.”

And I know you are wondering, what makes it so fluffy?

Jennifer Ali: “It’s the way that we make them they are very artisanally made so we take our time making them.”

It’s also the many egg whites the recipe calls for. Now, that that’s out the way, let’s talk about Fluffy Fluffy’s signature pancake.

Jennifer Ali: “It has fresh cream and we put strawberries, bananas, and blueberries on top.”

And if that sounds good wait to you hear what else is on the menu.

Jennifer Ali: “Tiramisu, creme brulee, matcha, which is a very popular flavor.”

These bad boys don’t stand a chance against hungry customers.

Fernando Gomez: “If you are on social media you see these pancakes, jiggling, and full of flavors and just looking really delicious. So we saw that and we wanted to come try it.”

After scarfing down the cake of your choice, you may need something to wash it down with.

Jennifer Ali: “We have our ice teas and we have refreshers and lattes.”

The dessert cafe says their uniqueness is what sets them apart from anywhere else.

Jennifer Ali: “There is nothing like our soufflé pancakes here and I would encourage anybody that has never tried one to come try it. And they can they can tell us for themselves what they think. “

FOR MORE INFO:

Fluffy Fluffy

2065 NW 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 200-5089

fluffyfluffy.com

