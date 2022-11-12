“Baron.” In Europe, it’s a royal title. In South Florida, Baron is a band that’s rocking the local music scene. We caught up with the foursome just before they set sail on the biggest gig of their career.

Dana Hernandez (singing): “Well, everybody knows she’s a creature of a girl. Nobody knows what she hides behind her curls.”

Darkness and light. Hard and soft. Baron is a band that’s mixing different styles to create their own sound.

Dana Hernandez: “Our music is kinda like this blend of goth-pop and grunge, so there’s a lot of roots in these very dark-toned guitars and heaviness, but there’s this very, like, sweetness to it, almost like a gentleness, like, pop vocals.”

We hung out with the group at the Frangione Foundation’s Modern Drummer Museum in Fort Lauderdale.

They told us that when it comes to new material, it’s one for all and all for one.

Ziggy Laverde: “The best songs come out of collaboration, so we don’t write good songs on our own individually. We all have to be collaborating on the product, and it comes out in a unique way.”

The band cut its teeth playing countless gigs on the thriving SoFlo club circuit.

Ziggy Laverde: “We grew up in the Deerfield/Boca area, but there’s this really amazing scene of a lot a musicians that come out of this area, so we’ll do a lot of local shows.”

That scene also stretches down to the 305.

Dana Hernandez: “But there’s actually this very lovely underground grunge scene in Miami that doesn’t get spoken about a lot.”

They’ve always been more than happy to show Miami some love with a KC and the Sunshine Band classic.

Dana Hernandez (singing): “That’s the way, uh huh, uh huh, I like it, uh huh, uh huh.”

All their live shows eventually paid off when Baron caught the attention of these guys.

Paul Stanley (singing): “I wanna rock and roll all night, and party every day.”

The group was invited to get on board for the last-ever KISS Kruise.

Getting ready for the big gig wasn’t easy.

Dana Hernandez: “Oh, my gosh, it’s been stressful. It has been stressful and hard.”

No reason to stress. It looks like Baron really rocked the boat.

Keep your ears open. Baron plan to keep plugging away until everybody knows their name.

Dana Hernandez: “Reaching more audiences, connecting with more people and finding more ways to get our music across to people who can relate to it.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.