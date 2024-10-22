Local artist Skip Marley, grandson of legend Bob Marley, is getting cozy with a new song and the track is near and dear to his mom’s heart. Deco sat down with the artist to give us an exclusive listen. Alex?

You can always rely on the Marley for new and touching music. Skip told us about his upcoming album and all about the single “Close”.

Skip Marley’s new single ‘Close’ is giving a 90’s vibe. That’s because it’s Skip’s version of the Maxi Priest tune, ‘Close to You,’ a song his mom Cedilla Marley loves.

Artist skips Marley: “To tell you the truth this is a song my mother, when I grow up, this is a song my mother really loved. So she suggested to me why I don’t cover that song? Why don’t I cover you know, the song so I put my own modern twist to it. In these times why not be close to the ones you love you know? So let’s get a little closer with each other.”

Skip shot the music video across the pond as a tribute to Maxi Priest because that’s where the singer lives.

Artist Skip Marley: “I was like that’s where maxi kind of like tip of the hat to them, say to Maxi, you know?”

And when he’s not supporting Maxi, he’s all about hanging with his fam like he did when the ‘Marley Legacy’ tour stopped in the 305.

Skip Marley: “Yes, yes, I was there. I was singing. You just couldn’t see me. I’ve been living in Miami, you know? But yeah we just got off the Europe tour not too long ago.”

As for his new projects.

Skip Marley: “I haven’t fully decided on a name but more than likely we’ll call it King’s Highway cause, our life, we’re on the path towards the king’s highway.”

“Close” drops on October 25th. Lynn and Shireen, let’s say you’re dropping a single of your own, which artist do you want featured on it and why?

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.