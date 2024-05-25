If you looking for a thrill this weekend, but don’t want to leave you couch, then this week’s Showtime is dedicated to you. Spend your holiday weekend nestled in the best movies Hollywood has to offer this week.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Anya Taylor-Joy (as Furiosa): “My childhood, my mother, I want them back. I want them back!”

Anya Taylor-Joy has one goal in mind in “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”: get home.

The prequel film follows the origin story of Furiosa, a young girl snatched from her home and sent to the Wasteland. But getting home proves to be a challenge, especially with a warlord played by Chris Hemsworth standing in her way.

Atlas

Gregory James Cohan (as Smith): “Atlas, my name is Smith.”

Jennifer Lopez (as Atlas Shepherd): “Is that really necessary? You’re a computer program.”

Gregory James Cohan (as Smith): “No, I’m not.”

Jennifer Lopez (as Atlas Shepherd): “No? What are you, then?”

Gregory James Cohan (as Smith): “I am a computer program named Smith.”

Jennifer Lopez (as Atlas Shepherd): “No one likes a smart ass, Smith.”

Jennifer Lopez is saving the world in Netflix’s “Atlas.”

When an artificial intelligence soldier goes rogue and wants to kill off humanity, Atlas, a brilliant scientist with a distrust for AI, must use the same technology to save mankind.

The Beach Boys

Dick Clark: “Ladies and gentlemen, The Beach Boys!”

Announcer: “The Beach Boys just represented some sort of fantasy. They were participating in the creation of a California dream.”

The legendary band that revolutionized pop music is back. “The Beach Boys” documentary traces the band from humble family beginnings all the way to super stardom.

Babes

Ilana Glazer (as Eden): “Hey, how are you? Am I pregnant?”

Keith Lucas (as Bobby): “Yeah. Single mom!”

In “Babes,” two childhood besties lean on each other after one gets pregnant from a one-night stand.

The comedy stars former Deco Drive team member Michelle Buteau, who is hysterical!

Hit Man

Gralen Bryant Banks (as Sergeant Hank): “Remember the lady that came and tried to have her husband killed that we let go?”

Austin Amelio (as Jasper): “No, that he let go.”

Police Officer: “Yeah, her husband was just found dead.”

Glen Powell (as Gary Johnson): “I’m sorry, what happened?”

In need of a hit man? Well you’ve come to the wrong place.

In “Hit Man,” an undercover mole finds himself falling for a woman who wants to hire him to kill her husband. Chaos ensues.

The Garfield Movie

Chris Pratt (as Garfield, voice): “Life here is pretty near perfect. Little did I know it was all about to collapse.”

Garfield is going on a wild outdoor adventure in “The Garfield Movie.”

An unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, sends the lasagna-loving cat on a purr-fectly hilarious and high-stakes heist.

Chris Pratt (as Garfield, voice): “If I don’t make it back, tell my story.”

Bowen Yang (as Nolan, voice): “Part of me wants to help him.”

Brett Goldstein (as Roland, voice): “No, this is how he learns.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.