You know what they say in the gambling world: you’ll never win if you don’t play. But if you’re not a gambler, and tou don’t want to take a chance in picking a sucky movie, well, tonight’s your lucky night. Here’s this week’s Showtime.

Ian McShane (as Winston Scott): “Challenge him to single combat.”

Bill Skarsgard (as Marchis Vincent de Gramont): “If you win, you’ll have your freedom.”

Keanu Reeves is not so sweet in “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

There’s a large bounty on his head. To earn his freedom, Wick has to fight his way through some powerful international mob guys.

Andie MacDowell (as Julia): “It’s my life, my death. My last little attempt at a happy ending.”

Andie MacDowell plays a famous actress in “My Happy Ending.” She gets treatment for cancer on the downlow.

Along the way, she meets three very different women, and they give her a new perspective on life.

Sally Hawkins (as Philippa Langley): “I’d like to visit his grave.”

Character in “The Lost King”: “His mortal remains are lost to history.”

Sally Hawkins (as Philippa Langley): “I know I can find him.”

Based on a true story, “The Lost King” is about an amateur historian who’s determined to find King Richard III’s lost bones, missing for 500 years.

She gets help from the imaginary king, who acts as her scavenger hunt guide.

Chinaza Uche (as Nathan): “Allison, every memory I cherish has you in it. I love you.”

Florence Pugh (as Allison): “I love you.”

Morgan Freeman stars in “A Good Person” alongside Marvel star Florence Pugh. Connected through a tragic accident, they find ways to cope by helping each other.

Molly Shannon (as Diane): “What the hell did you do to your hair?”

Florence Pugh (as Allison): “It’s Makeover Monday.”

Molly Shannon (as Diane): “It’s Friday.”

Florence Pugh (as Allison): “Oh.”

