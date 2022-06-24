Sometimes I need a good thriller and mystery in my life. Thankfully, some of the latest films gave us our fix. The trailers in this week’s Showtime will leave you on the edge of your seat and have you looking over your shoulder, too. Check it out.

Austin Butler (as Elvis Presley): “There’s a lot of people saying a lot of things, but in the end, you gotta listen to yourself.”

Get ready to rock ‘n’ roll with Elvis Presley himself — sort of — in the new bio-musical movie “Elvis.”

Austin Butler stars as the King. Tom Hanks is Presley’s controlling manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

For Butler, one of things he admired from the famed singer was Presley’s connection to fans.

Austin Butler: “The way he built a rapport with the audience was second to none, ’cause the way that he could connect to people, and entice them and titillate them, it was just remarkable.”

Gabriel Byrne (as Sheriff Jim Ambrose): “What matters is law … and order.”

In “Murder at Yellowstone City,” a prospector is killed after finding gold, leaving the town to figure out who dunnit.

Anna Camp, Thomas Jane and Gabriel Byrne are on the hunt, looking for gold nuggets of truth.

Therapy should be included in the price of every ticket to “The Black Phone.” The supernatural horror film stars Ethan Hawke as a masked kidnapper and murderer.

“The Black Phone” is directed by Scott Derrickson, who worked with Ethan back in 2012 for his other horror film, “Sinister.”

Ethan Hawke: “Just to get an e-mail from him, that I was on his mind to just collaborate with again — “Sinister” was a special movie in my career. It was a really challenging performance, and it kind of reawakened my love of genre movies.”

Voice on phone: “There’s a combination lock on the inside of the storm door.”

Mason Thames (as Finnie): “What’s the combination?”

Voice on phone: “I carved it in the wall.”

Ethan Hawke (as The Grabber): “Hang up the phone!”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.