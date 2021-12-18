“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is already dominating the box office, but that’s not the only movie hitting theaters this weekend. From your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man to a creepy carnival where nothing is what it seems, we’ve got a look at the new releases in this week’s Showtime.

Alfred Molina (as Dr. Otto Octavius/Doc Ock): “You’re flying out into the darkness to fight ghosts.”

Tom Holland (as Peter Parker/Spider-Man): “What do you mean?”

Benedict Cumberbatch (as Dr. Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange): “They all die fighting Spider-Man. It’s their fate.”

Talk about a blast from the past! In “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch team up to make everyone forget Peter Parker is Spidey.

But things don’t go as planned. Now they’re facing off against some familiar faces from another dimension.

This one will have you swinging with joy. Rotten Tomatoes says it is Certified Fresh.

Bruce Willis (as Robert): “I shoulda killed you.”

Chad Michael Murray (as Balzary): “Shoulda, woulda, coulda.”

Ser’Darius Blain (as Ulysses): “Anybody home?”

Chad Michael Murray (as Balzary): “Any last words?”

Bruce Willis (as Robert): “All transactions are final.”

Nothing says family bonding like a shootout with some real bad guys. Bruce Willis stars as a retired CIA agent living at a top secret resort in “Fortress.”

But all hell breaks loose when an old enemy, played by Chad Michael Murray, comes looking for trouble.

Watch this one at your own risk. It’s got no Rotten Tomatoes score.

Willem Dafoe (as Clem Hoatley): “I am prepared to offer you folks one last chance to witness this supreme oddity.”

It doesn’t get more A-list than “Nightmare Alley.” Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Toni Collette, David Strathairn, Ron Perlman, Richard Jenkins and Willem Dafoe star in Guillermo del Toro’s new thriller about a carnival con man who teams up with a psychiatrist to trick people into giving them money.

Critics sure love this circus. It’s Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cate Blanchett (as Dr. Lilith Ritter): “They fool themselves.”

