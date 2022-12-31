Goodbye 2022, hellooooo 2023.

The new year is right around the corner, and you know what that means: a lot of new movies. We’re looking forward to the future, and some of next year’s most anticipated releases, in tonight’s Showtime.

Michelle Pfeiffer (as Janet Van Dyne): “Wait, wait a minute. You’re sending a signal down to the quantum realm? Turn it off, now!”

It’s a Marvel-ous time to be a Marvel fan!

Paul Rudd, Michelle Pfeiffer and Evangeline Lilly return to the big screen to take on a new bad guy in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” The fight hits theaters Feb. 17.

Chris Pratt (as Star-Lord): “We have been running our whole lives.”

Bradley Cooper (as Rocket, voice): “Pete, I’m done running.”

The new year brings a new adventure for the Guardians of the Galaxy. In “Vol. 3,” Chris Pratt leads the team on a mission that may be their last. The Guardians fly onto the big screen May 5.

Laurence Fishburne (as Bowery King): “A man has to look his best when it’s time to get married, or buried.”

Keanu Reeves (as John Wick): “I’m going to need a gun.”

You’d think people would have learned by now: don’t mess with Keanu Reeves!

The actor is back for “John Wick: Chapter 4.” The fight against the High Table goes global on March 24.

Chris Pine (as The Bard): “We’re a team of thieves, and when you do this, you’re bound to make enemies.”

Game on! “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” brings the classic tabletop game to life.

Chris Pine leads a ragtag group of heroes on an epic quest to find a long-lost relic. Join the adventure March 31.

Halle Bailey (as Ariel, singing): “Wish I could be…”

Splish splash! Disney’s live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid,” starring Halle Bailey, swims its way into theaters May 26.

Peter Cullen (as Optimus Prime, voice): “Stand down.”

Ron Perlman (as Optimus Primal, voice): “I’m not the one to fear, Prime.”

Talk about animal instincts. It’s a battle like you’ve never seen before in “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

These bots are looking a little primal and roaring onto the big screen June 9.

Harrison Ford (as Indiana Jones): “Those days have come and gone.”

John Rhys-Davies (as Sallah): “Perhaps, perhaps not.”

He’s still got it. Harrison Ford is going on another adventure in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

See him play the iconic character one last time, beginning June 30.

Henry Czerny (as Eugene Kittridge): “You’re fighting to save an ideal that doesn’t exist. Never did. You need to pick a side.”

There’s no stopping Tom Cruise, or slowing him down.

The actor reprises his role as Ethan Hunt in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” and let’s just say it’s gonna be a wild ride on July 14.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.