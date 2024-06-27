When it comes to creating graffiti, every blank wall is a canvas. If you’ve ever felt the urge to grab a can of spray paint and let your creativity fly — in a legal way — now’s your chance. This Friday in Wynwood, the fun kicks up when the sun goes down.

Everybody lets their creative light shine during “Street Art After Dark” at Wynwood Walls.

Daniel Pezet: “It’s a time when we activate the Wynwood Walls at night. It’s usually a daytime operation, and so, everyone’s invited.”

Whether you’re into having a great night out or looking to explore your artistic side, you’re bound to have a blast at this three-hour event.

Daniel Pezet: “Come out here, get some great food, listen to some resident DJs and learn how to spray-paint.”

Learning how to spray-paint is pretty cool.

Daniel Pezet: “We have an entire education team on staff, in the rear of our main gallery. You can grab a can — it’s fluorescent paint, glow-in-the-dark paint, we have black lights out — and give your shot at spraying a wall.”

Be advised, though, when you’re done with your work, you better take a selfie, because it’s not going to be around for long.

Daniel Pezet: “Every wall is white-washed and painted white, and then an artist comes behind and paints it, and that wall’s eventually whitewashed again so, unfortunately, your art will be whitewashed.”

Spraying your art on a wall, that’s all good. But if you don’t tag it, who’s gonna know you did it?

Daniel Pezet: “Think about what your graffiti name’s gonna be before you come out and paint it, so that way, you can slap it on the wall.”

You won’t be the only artist whose talents are on display at Wynwood Walls.

Daniel Pezet: “The best thing is that we have a live artist activation every time at ‘Street Art After Dark.’ This Friday will be by Golden 305, and that will be on an 8-by-8 canvas where he’ll be painting an original.”

The second annual “Street Art After Dark” is the perfect excuse to take it all in: the wonders of Wynwood.

Daniel Pezet: “You can actually catch a quick dinner before the event at a local restaurant, come to the event, do a little spray-painting, hang out, interpret some art. Then, after the event, go check out your favorite nightlife spot.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Second Annual Street Art After Dark

June 28 – Aug. 30, 2024

Wynwood Walls

2520 NW 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33127

thewynwoodwalls.com/street-art-after-dark

