If you’ve never seen Fort Lauderdale from the water, you’re missing something really special. The Intracoastal Waterway, the new river, the canals, they’re all part of what makes the city the Venice of America. The Water Taxi’s offering up a chance to set sail on a voyage that will lift up your spirits as the sun goes down.

The crew of the Love Boat sailed into the distance a long time ago. Now, the water taxi’s got something exciting and new: the Sunset Music Cruise.

Greg Farley: “It’s an elevated experience to get not only the locals here in greater Fort Lauderdale but all of our visitors to the area out on the water and really experience Fort Lauderdale the way it’s meant to be seen from the water.”

The trip starts at a long-time Lauderdale go-to spot.

Greg Farley: “We’ve partnered with Shooters Waterfront, so all of our guests will get to experience a VIP happy hour at Shooters.”

Your happiness continues as you come aboard.

A tequila sunset cocktail is waiting for you, and there’s loads of space for all you would-be sailors.

Greg Farley: “This boat here, this vessel, the island expedition can hold 200 passengers for these Sunset Music Cruises, they’re capped off at 100 passengers, so everybody’s gonna have plenty of room to dance and mingle and do a little networking too.”

Of course, you’ll dance, that’s what the music’s for.

With the sun slowly sinking in the west and the captain’s sturdy hand upon the wheel, you shove off and travel down the Intracoastal.

On this cruise, it’s first class all the way.

Greg Farley: “This is part of water taxi’s signature cruise series. Now you can come out for that elevated, dedicated service of an hour-and-a-half cruise with some specialty amenities on board.”

Those amenities will go down real easy.

Greg Farley: “So we’ve got a full bar on board our island boat service of vessels, so anything from a cold bottle of water to a custom cocktail on board.”

After you’ve checked out the million-dollar homes and been amazed by a beautiful sunset, your time on the water is done.

Greg Farley: “Just enough breeze to remind us that getting stuck in traffic on the water is always better than getting stuck in traffic on land, even on A1A.”

The sunset water cruise sets sail only on Fridays.

FOR MORE INFO:

Fort Lauderdale’s Sunset Music Boat Cruise

1366 SE 17th St. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Website

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