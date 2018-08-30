Schnebly Redland’s Winery and Brewery puts a SoFlo twist on wine

Raise a glass to wines made in South Florida. While we don’t have vineyards of grapes, we do have farms full of cool fruits. And one of them is giving you a chance to learn about wine and stomp out any frustration you have at the same time.

In “I Love Lucy,” Lucille Ball famously got off on the wrong foot while stomping grapes.

Lucy made more of a mess than wine.

But this weekend, you can channel your inner Lucy at Schnebly Redland’s Winery & Brewery, and we don’t recommend throwing it at each other.

Denisse Schnebly, owner: “Schnebly Winery is a winery that specializes in tropical fruit wines. We have no grape in our wine.”

It’s wine SoFlo style.

Denisse Schnebly: “Tropical fruits are the fruits that are grown in Miami. We are talking about mango, lychee, carambola, guava, passion fruit and avocado.”

Now they’re giving guests a chance to see how wine was made back in the day.

Denisse Schnebly: “The event we have coming up, and we always do it for Labor Day weekend, is our Carambola Stomp.”

Carambola is also known as star fruit, and it not only looks cool when sliced, it tastes great when fermented.

Denisse Schnebly: “The carambola wine, if you like a sauvignon blanc, you will identify a little bit with that flavor.”

This Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., adults and children are invited to the Carambola Stomp.

Denisse Schnebly: “The stomp area looks like a big tub that we accommodated to have three people at a time. Get in there and stomp carambola that we placed for them to do.”

The goal — stomp as much juice as you can.

Denisse Schnebly: “We are charging $5 for kids and $7 for adults. We’re going to be having prizes for whoever gets the most juice in a certain period of time.”

Jillian Bentley, customer: “It is a lot like a trampoline. You are thinking about time, you’re thinking about the clock and getting as much juice out as possible.”

Now don’t freak out — the stuff touching people’s feet doesn’t get turned into wine. This is just for fun.

Denisse Schnebly: “The juice that we get from the Carambola Stomp really gets tossed away. We don’t use it to make wine for obvious reasons, but it’s just to us more like the education part. This is the beginning of the process.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Schnebly Redland’s Winery & Brewery

30205 SW 217th Ave.

Homestead, FL 33030

(305) 242-1224

https://www.schneblywinery.com/events/Carambola-Stomp

