Just like there are people who scream, “Let me out of the trunk!” — there are places that scream SoFlo. Calle Ocho, Vizcaya and when it comes to restaurants, the Rusty Pelican is right up there.

Now, this beloved spot is celebrating an anniversary this week, and we’re checking out what they’re serving just for the occasion.

The good times are rolling at the Rusty Pelican in Key Biscayne this week!

Kyle Kingery: “Rusty Pelican’s celebrating its 50-year anniversary this year.”

You heard that right, the iconic SoFlo restaurant is marking its golden birthday by going back to its roots. That means…

Kyle Kingery: “Doing a throwback menu that goes back to the 1972, some of the original classics when this place first open, based on Polynesian and Tiki.”

That means items like the chicken kona kai! It’s got a sweet and sour sauce and brings the aloha vibes with rice and grilled pineapple!

Another throwback dish making a comeback is the teriyaki glazed sirloin with Polynesian rice and grilled broccolini! Yum!

Kyle Kingery: “The two entrees are $19.72, 1972 is the year we launched Rusty Pelican, and it’s a throwback to that.”

It wouldn’t be a party without some cocktails!

The restaurant’s keeping it tropical with Mai Tais and their signature Rum Away With Me drink.

And don’t skip dessert because another old school item on the menu is Baked Alaska!

Des Baklarov: “The dessert was outstanding. Really, really good date at the Rusty Pelican. It’s a staple here in Miami, and once again it’s a great place to gather.”

Rusty Pelican’s throwback menu is available through Friday.

100% of the proceeds from it will benefit the Overtown Youth Center.

