Dinner by the ocean is totally a SoFlo vibe. An Miami Beach hotel has remade the menu of its signature restaurant for that very reason, and trust us, you’ll feel very social when you decide to dine here.

Here’s to a meal to remember at Ocean Social by Chef Tristen Epps.

Chef Tristen Epps:”Ocean Social by Tristen Epps is a rebranding of the original Ocean Social. We now focus on sustainable seafood and wood-fire cooking here on the beach.”

It’s is a case of location really influencing what’s placed on your plate.

Tristen Epps: “With such a beautiful view, we really wanted to focus on the food that we can touch here in Miami, so local produce, local meat, as best we can get it, and local seafood, of course.”

Being the go-to restaurant at the legendary Eden Roc Hotel can put pressure on any chef.

Attaching your name to that eatery makes your mission clear.

Tristen Epps: “Having my name on the restaurant definitely wants me to put my all into the service into the food, into the concept, and that’s not any different from how any place I’ve ever been to has ever been.”

South Florida foodies first experienced Chef Tristen’s talents when he headed up Marcus Samuelsson’s Overtown eatery, Red Rooster. The celebrity chef has has been impressed by his protégé for quite a while.

Marcus Samuelsson: “Well, I’ve worked with Tristen since he was 22, 23 years old, and he’s always been very driven, very committed to his craft.”

The compliments don’t stop there.

Marcus Samuelsson: “And he’s what I call a chef’s chef. He loves cooking, he loves learning, he loves everything about it.”

That love shows up in everything that comes out of his wood-burning ovens.

The swordfish and the octopus go in sizzling. They come out broiled and ready to be turned into kitchen classics.

Swordfish and braised brisket make up the restaurant’s take on surf and turf.

Chicharrones are added to the octopus.

The chef’s even brought over one of his favorite dishes from the previous gig: fish and grits.

Tristen Epps: “Florida flounder that’s been blackened, served over some heirloom buttery grits, a Florida orange and kumquat purée on there, and then crushed olives and heirloom tomatoes.”

It’s hard to beat the mix of meals and ambiance offered up at Ocean Social.

Customer: “The opportunity to eat and see the ocean is, I mean, what’s better than that.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Ocean Social by Tristen Epps

Eden Roc Miami Beach

4525 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

786-961-6043

edenrochotelmiami.com/dine/ocean-social

