Rapper Trina has a lot of nicknames — Da Baddest Chick, The Diamond Princess — but Queen of Miami is how we know her by best, and now the City of Miami is returning the love.

OK, full disclosure: I’m a Trina superfan, but I’m not the only one, clearly. “Trina Day” is this Saturday, and the rap legend is going to be officially honored with the key to her queen-dom.

She’s Da Baddest Chick and Queen of Miami, but now, Trina might need some bigger pockets.

Alex Miranda: “What does that mean to you to have the Key to the City?”

Trina: “I’m in shock.”

The rapper is being honored with keys to the 305.

Trina: “I’m just excited to be in this space, and to see how far I can help the community and my city grow.”

On her very own “Trina Day,” Saturday.

Alex Miranda: “You should practically run for mayor at this point.”

With a block party to celebrate this Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m., in Liberty City, her hometown.

Trina: “It means everything to me.”

Where, in 1998, Katrina Taylor was a Realtor.

Trina: “That was always my dream, so once I got out of high school and stuff, I actually went and got my real estate license.”

Before Trick Daddy asked to feature her on “NANN.”

Trina: “This is my first time, so I don’t know what to expect, and he’s just like, ‘Yeah, you just gotta get in there, talk that talk,’ so I was like, ‘OK.'”

And changing hip-hop forever.

Trina: “It’s a good feeling.”

And in 2022, the emcee is still booked and busy, dropping “Clap,” featuring Latto, last month.

Trina: “She’s super cool. She’s super humble.”

And returning for Season 5 of “Love and Hip Hop: Miami” this summer.

Trina: “Just watching me continue to evolve, seeing me grow as a person, as a woman.”

With this advice for the new girls.

Trina: “Sometimes they get lost in the sauce. You gotta really stay in and you gotta develop. You gotta make it a career. You have to love it. Like, you have to marry the game.”

Speaking of keys, Trina has had the one to my heart.

Alex Miranda: “So yeah, I’m like, one of those fans.”

Since this legendary verse on 2003’s “B R Right.”

Alex Miranda: “‘One time for these divas, two times for these visas. Third time I come, I’m breezing. The ice just keeps on freezing. Hold up, Imma keep it going. Back to back, Imma keep on blowing.'”

Now, I know what you’re thinking, but I’ve got at least one fan.

Trina: “We have to put you on an extended remix, because that is unbelievable.”

“Trina Day” will have live music, food, games and so much more, on Northwest 15th Avenue in Liberty City, from 63rd to 65th streets.

